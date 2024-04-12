Middle East Tensions: India Issues Travel Advisory For Iran And Israel As Tensions Flare
The Ministry of External Affairs asked citizens residing in Iran and Israel to get in touch with Indian embassies there and register themselves.
The government has issued a travel advisory for Iran and Israel, advising Indians not to travel to the two countries amid regional tensions flaring up in the Middle East. "In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.
It asked citizens residing in the two countries to get in touch with Indian embassies there and register themselves.
"They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum," the statement said.
The US and its allies believe major missile or drone strikes by Iran or its proxies against military and government targets in Israel are imminent, Bloomberg reported.
Tehran has threatened to hit Israel in retaliation for an attack on a diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital of Damascus last week that killed senior Iranian military officials.
Israel has not directly admitted responsibility for the attack, although it has typically maintained a stance of uncertainty regarding its actions in Syria, Lebanon, and other locations.
The flare-up is the latest in the months-long tension in the region, following the Hamas attack on Israel in October and the subsequent Israeli war in the Gaza Strip.