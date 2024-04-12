Middle East Tensions: India Issues Travel Advisory For Iran And Israel As Tensions Flare

The government has issued a travel advisory for Iran and Israel, advising Indians not to travel to the two countries amid regional tensions flaring up in the Middle East. "In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

It asked citizens residing in the two countries to get in touch with Indian embassies there and register themselves.

"They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum," the statement said.