Mathura Man Carries Snake In Pocket To Hospital After Being Bitten | Watch Video
Deepak (39), a local, was bitten by the snake on Monday and came to the hospital for an anti-venom injection.
An e-rickshaw driver walked into the district hospital here with a 1.5-foot-long snake in his pocket, which had allegedly bitten him, an official said on Tuesday.
A purported video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.
In the video, when he was asked about the snake that had bitten him, he pulled the reptile from his jacket's pocket and put it back again.
In Mathura, an e rickshaw driver was bitten by a snake.— Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 13, 2026
He stood outside the district hospital, complaining that no one was treating him.
When someone asked where the snake was, he calmly pulled out a live one from inside his jacket.
The patient said that he had come to the hospital around 30 minutes ago, and alleged that there are no facilities in the hospital.
"The patient was told to leave the reptile outside as it was putting the lives of other patients in danger," Chief Medical Superintendent Neeraj Agrawal said.
Police were called later, who rescued the serpent. However, it is suspected that the snake belonged to Deepak, the CMS added.