Mathura Man Carries Snake In Pocket To Hospital After Being Bitten | Watch Video

An e-rickshaw driver walked into the district hospital here with a 1.5-foot-long snake in his pocket, which had allegedly bitten him, an official said on Tuesday.

A purported video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

Deepak (39), a local, was bitten by the snake on Monday and came to the hospital for an anti-venom injection.

In the video, when he was asked about the snake that had bitten him, he pulled the reptile from his jacket's pocket and put it back again.