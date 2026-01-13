Business NewsNationalMathura Man Carries Snake In Pocket To Hospital After Being Bitten | Watch Video
ADVERTISEMENT

Mathura Man Carries Snake In Pocket To Hospital After Being Bitten | Watch Video

Deepak (39), a local, was bitten by the snake on Monday and came to the hospital for an anti-venom injection.

13 Jan 2026, 03:23 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In the video, when he was asked about the snake that had bitten him, he pulled the reptile from his jacket's pocket and put it back again. (Photo: Screengrab of the video posted by Tajinder Bagga)</p></div>
In the video, when he was asked about the snake that had bitten him, he pulled the reptile from his jacket's pocket and put it back again. (Photo: Screengrab of the video posted by Tajinder Bagga)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

An e-rickshaw driver walked into the district hospital here with a 1.5-foot-long snake in his pocket, which had allegedly bitten him, an official said on Tuesday.

A purported video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

Deepak (39), a local, was bitten by the snake on Monday and came to the hospital for an anti-venom injection.

In the video, when he was asked about the snake that had bitten him, he pulled the reptile from his jacket's pocket and put it back again.

The patient said that he had come to the hospital around 30 minutes ago, and alleged that there are no facilities in the hospital.

"The patient was told to leave the reptile outside as it was putting the lives of other patients in danger," Chief Medical Superintendent Neeraj Agrawal said.

Police were called later, who rescued the serpent. However, it is suspected that the snake belonged to Deepak, the CMS added.

ALSO READ

From Snakes, Crocodiles To Trimming Beard, US Deportee From Punjab Recalls Perilous 'Donkey Route'
Opinion
From Snakes, Crocodiles To Trimming Beard, US Deportee From Punjab Recalls Perilous 'Donkey Route'
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT