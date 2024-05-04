Mangaluru International Airport Ramps Up Security Following Bomb Scare

A First Information Report has been registered in Bajpe police station stating that a certain group identifying itself as 'Terrorisers 111’ had sent the emails. The FIR quoting the email has stated that "there are explosives placed in three places in the airport and we expect large scale bloodshed will happen. This warning and threat should not be taken lightly."

Commissioner of police of Mangaluru city Anupam Aggarwal has confirmed that the FIR has been registered.