Man Severely Beaten Up In Rajasthan On Charge Of Trying To Smuggle Cows
Man Severely Beaten Up In Rajasthan On Charge Of Trying To Smuggle Cows

Following the incident that occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the man, Sahun Khan, was admitted to the Alwar district hospital and later referred to Jaipur

14 Jan 2026, 03:54 PM IST i
Two of the accused managed to flee while Sahun Khan was caught and allegedly beaten by the villagers. (Photo by Luke Stackpoole on Unsplash)
Two of the accused managed to flee while Sahun Khan was caught and allegedly beaten by the villagers. (Photo by Luke Stackpoole on Unsplash)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Residents of a village in Khairthal-Tijara district of Rajasthan beat up a man on the allegation of cow smuggling, leaving him critically injured, police said on Wednesday.

Khan and three others allegedly attempted to take away three cows grazing in a field, a police official said, adding that villagers noticed the movement and chased them.

Two of the accused managed to flee while Sahun Khan was caught and allegedly beaten by the villagers, the official said.

Doctors at the Alwar hospital's trauma ward said Sahun Khan suffered fractures in his hands and legs. "Surgery is required, which will be conducted in Jaipur," a doctor at the Alwar hospital said.

The matter is being probed, the police official said.

