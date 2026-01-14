Man Severely Beaten Up In Rajasthan On Charge Of Trying To Smuggle Cows

Residents of a village in Khairthal-Tijara district of Rajasthan beat up a man on the allegation of cow smuggling, leaving him critically injured, police said on Wednesday.

Following the incident that occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the man, Sahun Khan, was admitted to the Alwar district hospital and later referred to Jaipur.

Khan and three others allegedly attempted to take away three cows grazing in a field, a police official said, adding that villagers noticed the movement and chased them.

Two of the accused managed to flee while Sahun Khan was caught and allegedly beaten by the villagers, the official said.

Doctors at the Alwar hospital's trauma ward said Sahun Khan suffered fractures in his hands and legs. "Surgery is required, which will be conducted in Jaipur," a doctor at the Alwar hospital said.

The matter is being probed, the police official said.