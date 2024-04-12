Maldives Tries To Woo Indian Tourists Amid Massive Decline In Revenue; Details Here

In an apparent bid to woo Indian tourists back to the Maldives, a major tourism body in Male has announced that it will hold road shows across key Indian cities.

The Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) on Tuesday held discussions with India's High Commissioner Munu Mahawar, on enhancing travel and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

The Maldives tourism industry reportedly started feeling the pinch of declined revenue after a massive decline in Indian tourists following a diplomatic row.