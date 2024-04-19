Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why Meghalaya CM Was 'Surprised' When He Reached Polling Station To Cast Vote
The northeastern state of Meghalaya has two Lok Sabha constituencies - Tura and Shillong.
Voting for two parliamentary seats in Meghalaya began at 7 am on Friday under stringent security measures. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma stood in a queue with others at Walbakgre polling station in Tura Lok Sabha constituency and exercised his franchise.
Sangma drove to the polling station at 6.30 am, hoping to vote first, but was surprised to see many voters had already queued up before him. Sangma called it a healthy trend.
In a post on X, Sangma wrote, "Drove myself to reach the polling station this morning with the hope to cast my vote but was surprised that electorates had already lined up. I am in que to cast my vote from 630 am. I urge every citizen to come out and exercise their democratic right."
Sangma expressed happiness that a large number of people had come out to vote in the morning. He said, "...When I reached the polling station around 6:30 am, there were around 200 people present at the polling station, which is a good message that people are participating in the voting process enthusiastically...A very good voter turnout can be seen in this election..."
Not just Sangma but two Lok Sabha MPs of the state, who are also candidates, cast their votes early on Friday. Tura MP Agatha Sangma, NPP leader and the CM's sister, reached the polling booth around 7.30 am and stood in a queue along with other voters. Pala, three-time MP from Shillong, also cast his vote at Lamyrsiang polling station in East Jaintia Hills district.
(With PTI inputs)