Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why Meghalaya CM Was 'Surprised' When He Reached Polling Station To Cast Vote

Sangma drove to the polling station at 6.30 am, hoping to vote first, but was surprised to see many voters had already queued up before him. Sangma called it a healthy trend.

In a post on X, Sangma wrote, "Drove myself to reach the polling station this morning with the hope to cast my vote but was surprised that electorates had already lined up. I am in que to cast my vote from 630 am. I urge every citizen to come out and exercise their democratic right."