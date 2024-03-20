List Of Exams Rescheduled Due To Lok Sabha Elections 2024
As the country is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, several national-level exams have been rescheduled. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will span over seven phases from April through early June, according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission on March 16. Phase one will begin on April 19, and will end with the final seventh phase on June 1, and the results will be announced on June 4.
Here is the list of Exams rescheduled
1. CA Exams
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled its exam dates and said examinations will now be held as per details mentioned below
According to the revised schedule, the intermediate course exam for Group 1 will be held on May 3, 5 and 9. Earlier, the exam was scheduled on May 3, 5 and 7.
For Group 2, the intermediate course exam will be held on May 11, 15 and 17. Earlier, the exam was planned on May 9, 11 and 13.
For the final exams, the ICAI has announced May 2, 4 and 8 for Group 1 which was earlier scheduled on May 2, 4 and 6.
For the Group 2, the exam will be held on May 10, 14 and 16 which was earlier supposed to be conducted on May 8, 10 and 12.
Important Announcement - In view of the Elections to the 18th Lok Sabha across India, Chartered Accountant Examinations - May 2024- Intermediate, Final and Members' International Taxation - Assessment Test(INTT-AT) Examinations stand rescheduled.

2. Civil Services Exam
The Union Public Service Commission postponed the civil services preliminary examination to June 16, 2024, from May 26 due to the Lok Sabha elections.
EXAMINATION NOTICE No. 05/2024 CSP
Re-scheduling of CS(P)-IFoS(P) Examination, 2024

3. SHRESHTHA (NETS) - 2024 - NTA
In continuation to Public Notice dated March 12, 2024 the National Testing Agency (NTA) has informed that due to elections in a few states of India, the SHRESHTA 2024 Exam which was initially scheduled on 24 May 2024 has been preponed to May 11, 2024.
SHRESHTA (NETS)-2024: In continuation to Public Notice dated 12 March 2024 it is hereby informed that due to elections in few states of India the SHRESHTA 2024 Exam scheduled on 24th May 2024 will be preponed on 11th May 2024.
4. SWAYAM - 2024 - NTA
The NTA has also announced the rescheduling of Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM). The new date for SWAYAM 2024 is May 27, 2024 instead of May 25, 2024.
Inviting Online Application Forms for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) (January 2024 Semester) Exam
CUET UG, NEET UG To Be Postponed?
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be conducted between May 15 and May 31, 2024, as announced earlier, and there will be no change in view of the Lok Sabha election schedule, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.
As of now reports suggest that NEET UG exams that are slated to be held on May 5 will not be postponed.
NTA will conduct CUET-UG, as announced earlier, between May 15 and May 31, 2024. In this period, two dates overlap with the election dates on 20 and 25 May.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates
Polling for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, starting with 102 in the first phase on April 19. The votes will be counted on June 4.
Dates are decided based on the geography of regions and other factors such as public holidays, festivals and examinations, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference when asked about the long-duration of polls.