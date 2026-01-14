Ladakh Halts Chadar Trek As Zanskar River Begins To Thaw
The Union Territory administration will review the condition after Jan. 20 to decide the further course of action.
The Ladakh Union Territory administration has put the popular Chadar trek on hold after an expert panel involving the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the UT Disaster Response Force reported early thawing of the Zanskar River, raising safety concerns along the route.
As per a report in the Kashmir Observer, District Disaster Management Authority CEO Ghulam Mohd said, “No trekking or allied adventure activity will be permitted on the route during the suspension period.”
He added that the conditions would be reviewed after Jan. 20 and a decision would be taken accordingly.
District Disaster Management Authority, Leh has ordered temporary suspension of Chadar Trekâ2026 following de-freezing of Zanskar River, which has rendered iconic winter trekking route unsafe & hazardous for movement #ChadarTrek #Zanskar #Ladakh #ChadarTrek2026 #adventure pic.twitter.com/2RvV6uEND0— The Earth News Ladakh (@EarthNewsLadakh) January 12, 2026
The original starting date for the trek was Jan. 10.
Widely regarded as one of India’s toughest winter expeditions, the Chadar trek draws hundreds of visitors annually as temperatures plunge to around -25°C.
Registrations this year crossed 300, a fall from the 500-plus recorded last season.
Officials have underlined that the well-being of trekkers remains paramount, adding that participation is permitted only after medical approval and that SDRF and NDRF teams have routinely been stationed along the route.
Stretching across the frozen Zanskar River at nearly 11,000 feet above sea level, the Chadar Trek is celebrated for its dramatic landscapes and extreme physical challenges.
This year, warmer conditions have unsettled the seasonal freeze, leaving ice cover insufficiently stable and forcing authorities to halt the expedition.
The Chadar Trek is a winter expedition that leads travellers deep into one of India’s most remote landscapes, following the frozen course of the Zanskar River.
Its name, meaning “blanket”, is drawn from the sheet of ice that seals the river during peak winter. With temperatures often plunging to -25°C, trekkers must navigate stretches of ice that can be just a few inches thick, making the journey physically demanding. However, the expedition offers a once in a life-time experience.
Operational hurdles have affected the Chadar Trek in the past as well. In 2024, the traditional route was partially curtailed to accommodate the Border Roads Organisation’s work on the Nimu–Padum–Darcha Road under Project Yojak.
In recent years, questions have been raised about the reliability of ice formation along the route, a situation officials and experts have linked to climate change and warming trends in the region. By comparison, the trek got underway on Jan. 13 last year.