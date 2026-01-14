Ladakh Halts Chadar Trek As Zanskar River Begins To Thaw

The original starting date for the trek was Jan. 10.

Widely regarded as one of India’s toughest winter expeditions, the Chadar trek draws hundreds of visitors annually as temperatures plunge to around -25°C.

Registrations this year crossed 300, a fall from the 500-plus recorded last season.

Officials have underlined that the well-being of trekkers remains paramount, adding that participation is permitted only after medical approval and that SDRF and NDRF teams have routinely been stationed along the route.

Stretching across the frozen Zanskar River at nearly 11,000 feet above sea level, the Chadar Trek is celebrated for its dramatic landscapes and extreme physical challenges.

This year, warmer conditions have unsettled the seasonal freeze, leaving ice cover insufficiently stable and forcing authorities to halt the expedition.

The Chadar Trek is a winter expedition that leads travellers deep into one of India’s most remote landscapes, following the frozen course of the Zanskar River.

Its name, meaning “blanket”, is drawn from the sheet of ice that seals the river during peak winter. With temperatures often plunging to -25°C, trekkers must navigate stretches of ice that can be just a few inches thick, making the journey physically demanding. However, the expedition offers a once in a life-time experience.

Operational hurdles have affected the Chadar Trek in the past as well. In 2024, the traditional route was partially curtailed to accommodate the Border Roads Organisation’s work on the Nimu–Padum–Darcha Road under Project Yojak.

In recent years, questions have been raised about the reliability of ice formation along the route, a situation officials and experts have linked to climate change and warming trends in the region. By comparison, the trek got underway on Jan. 13 last year.