Key Infrastructure Sectors' Growth Slows To 5.2% In March

ADVERTISEMENT
The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors rose to 5.2% in March, according to official data released on Tuesday. However, the growth rate is lower than in February this year. It was 7.1% in the preceding month.
The growth of eight core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 4.2% in March 2023.
Cumulatively also, the growth rate in the output of these sectors slowed to 7.5% in April-March 2023-24 against 7.8% in the year-ago period.
The eight core sectors contribute 40.27% to the country's Index of Industrial Production.