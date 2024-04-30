NDTV ProfitNationKey Infrastructure Sectors' Growth Slows To 5.2% In March
Key Infrastructure Sectors' Growth Slows To 5.2% In March

Growth of key infrastructure sectors slows to 5.2% in March, lower than February's 7.1%, according to official data.

30 Apr 2024, 06:50 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@chuttersnap?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">CHUTTERSNAP</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/infrastructure?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: CHUTTERSNAP/ Unsplash)

The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors rose to 5.2% in March, according to official data released on Tuesday. However, the growth rate is lower than in February this year. It was 7.1% in the preceding month.

The growth of eight core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 4.2% in March 2023.

Cumulatively also, the growth rate in the output of these sectors slowed to 7.5% in April-March 2023-24 against 7.8% in the year-ago period.

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27% to the country's Index of Industrial Production.

