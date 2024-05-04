Indian Air Force Convoy Attacked By Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch

Terrorists attacked the Indian Air Force vehicle convoy in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Five soldiers of the Indian Air Force sustained injuries after two vehicles in their convoy came under heavy terrorist fire, according to a report by NDTV. The injured soldiers have been promptly transported to a hospital for medical treatment. Visual from after the attack revealed at least a dozen bullet holes on the windscreen of the targeted vehicle.

Security forces' officials have reported that the local Rashtriya Rifles unit has initiated cordon and search operations in the area following the attack on the Indian Air Force vehicle convoy in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The vehicles have been safely secured inside the air base in the general area near Shahsitar, ANI reported.