India To Ink Rs 3.25-Lakh-Crore Deal With France For 114 Rafale Fighter Jets

The Union government is set to ink a deal worth Rs 3.25 lakh crore for the purchase of 114 Rafale fighter jets from France, as per reports on Monday.

These jets will be mass produced in India with 30% of its content being indigenous. The matter will be taken up at a high-level meeting of the defence ministry this week.

This pact is also expected to involve the acquisition of 12-18 Rafale jets by the Indian Air Force in fly-away condition, according to ANI, which cited "top defence sources".

India also further sought the inclusion of Indian weapons along with other indigenous systems into the Rafale jets within the government-government deal, the sources said.

The proposal will be discussed at a high-level defence ministry meeting, set to be held in the next two to three days. The source codes will stay with France.