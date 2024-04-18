India Successfully Tests Its Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile At Chandipur

India on Thursday successfully flight-tested the Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha, the DRDO said. During the test, all subsystems performed as per expectation. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO for the successful test flight of the ITCM.

He stated that the successful development of the indigenous long-range subsonic cruise missile powered by indigenous propulsion is a major milestone for Indian defence R&D.