India Slams Pakistan In UNGA, Says It Harbours Most Dubious Track Record On All Aspects

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj’s stern response came after Pakistan’s UN envoy Munir Akram made lengthy remarks against India, including references to Kashmir, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, during his address to the UN General Assembly meeting on ‘Culture of Peace.’

“One final point…in this Assembly, as we endeavour to cultivate a culture of peace amid these challenging times, our focus remains steadfast on constructive dialogue. We thus choose to set aside the remarks from a certain delegation, which not only lack decorum but also detract from our collective efforts due to their destructive and pernicious nature,” Kamboj said on Thursday.