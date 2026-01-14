India Climbs To 80th Spot In Henley Passport Index 2026, Expands Visa-Free Access
India’s climb to the 80th position in the Henley Passport Index 2026 has put the spotlight back on global mobility for Indian passport holders. Tied with Algeria, India now offers visa-free, visa-on-arrival, or electronic travel authorisation (ETA) access to 55 destinations, an improvement from its 85th rank last year.
While the jump may appear incremental, it reflects a gradual widening of travel access for Indian citizens. This means easier planning, fewer documents, and quicker turnaround times for international trips, especially to emerging leisure and business hubs.
The higher ranking stems from expanded short-term access for tourism, business travel, and limited-duration visits. Compared with several South Asian neighbours, India’s mobility footprint has widened. Indian passport holders now enjoy more flexible access than travellers from countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh, even as India remains firmly in the middle tier of global rankings.
Visa-Free Travel: No Prior Approval Needed
Visa-free destinations allow Indian citizens to enter without applying for a visa in advance. These destinations are often ideal for spontaneous holidays, family travel, or short business visits, with permitted stays ranging from a few weeks to several months depending on local regulations.
Visa-free countries for Indians include Angola, Barbados, Bhutan, British Virgin Islands, Cook Islands, Dominica, Fiji, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Kiribati, Macao (SAR China), Malaysia, Mauritius, Micronesia, Montserrat, Nepal, Niue, Rwanda, Senegal, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vanuatu.
Visa-on-Arrival And ETA
In visa-on-arrival and ETA destinations, Indian travellers can either secure entry permission at the airport or apply online before departure. While simpler than embassy visas, these options often involve fees, documentation checks, and varying stay limits.
Visa-on-arrival or ETA destinations include Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Indonesia, Jordan, Kenya (ETA), Laos, Madagascar, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar (ETA), Philippines, Palau Islands, Qatar, Samoa, Seychelles (ETA), Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts and Nevis (ETA), St. Lucia, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Tuvalu, and Zimbabwe.
Globally, Asian passports continue to dominate the rankings. Singapore leads with access to 192 destinations, followed by Japan and South Korea at 188, while European countries cluster near the top. The UAE stands out at fifth place.