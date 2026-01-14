India Climbs To 80th Spot In Henley Passport Index 2026, Expands Visa-Free Access

India’s climb to the 80th position in the Henley Passport Index 2026 has put the spotlight back on global mobility for Indian passport holders. Tied with Algeria, India now offers visa-free, visa-on-arrival, or electronic travel authorisation (ETA) access to 55 destinations, an improvement from its 85th rank last year.

While the jump may appear incremental, it reflects a gradual widening of travel access for Indian citizens. This means easier planning, fewer documents, and quicker turnaround times for international trips, especially to emerging leisure and business hubs.

The higher ranking stems from expanded short-term access for tourism, business travel, and limited-duration visits. Compared with several South Asian neighbours, India’s mobility footprint has widened. Indian passport holders now enjoy more flexible access than travellers from countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh, even as India remains firmly in the middle tier of global rankings.