India's BRICS 2026 Agenda: Building Resilience To Weather Global Shocks, Says Jaishankar

India will focus on building structural and institutional strengths capable of weathering global shocks during its chairship of the BRICS grouping this year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the formal unveiling of the logo, theme and website for India's chairship of BRICS for 2026, the minister said New Delhi will seek to bring together the potential of member countries for the greater global welfare under the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'.

"India intends to work with BRICS partners to build resilience in agriculture, in health, in disaster risk reduction, in energy and supply chains, including through cooperative frameworks that enhance collective preparedness and response," he told delegates from BRICS countries.

Jaishankar said current global environment presents "complex and interlinked challenges" where geopolitical uncertainties, complicated economic landscapes, climate-related risks, technological changes, and persistent development gaps continue to affect countries across regions.