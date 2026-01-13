India's BRICS 2026 Agenda: Building Resilience To Weather Global Shocks, Says Jaishankar
India intends to work with BRICS partners to build resilience in agriculture, in health, in disaster risk reduction, in energy and supply chains, Jaishankar said.
India will focus on building structural and institutional strengths capable of weathering global shocks during its chairship of the BRICS grouping this year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the formal unveiling of the logo, theme and website for India's chairship of BRICS for 2026, the minister said New Delhi will seek to bring together the potential of member countries for the greater global welfare under the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'.
"India intends to work with BRICS partners to build resilience in agriculture, in health, in disaster risk reduction, in energy and supply chains, including through cooperative frameworks that enhance collective preparedness and response," he told delegates from BRICS countries.
Jaishankar said current global environment presents "complex and interlinked challenges" where geopolitical uncertainties, complicated economic landscapes, climate-related risks, technological changes, and persistent development gaps continue to affect countries across regions.
Launched preparations for BRICS India 2026 with the unveiling of website, theme and logo, alongside MoSâ @KVSinghMPGonda and @PmargheritaBJP.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 13, 2026
ð®ð³âs chairship of BRICS will adopt a âHumanity-firstâ and âpeople-centricâ approach to build for resilience, innovation, cooperation andâ¦ pic.twitter.com/zhLIIzrokf
Since Donald Trump's return to the White House last year, the US has upended global economic and political balance by charging high tariffs on most trade partners and militarily intervening in places like Iran and Venezuela.
Trump has repeatedly slammed BRICS for alleged "anti-American activities" like diversifying the global financial system away from the US dollar and has threatened punitive tariffs on members of the now 11-nation bloc. Already, India and Brazil face 50% tariff on their exports to the US, while Washington has imposed crippling sanctions on Russia and Iran.
"BRICS remains an important forum that encourages dialogue and cooperation, and practical responses, taking into account national priorities and different stages of development," Jaishankar said.
The minister further said BRICS must commit to reform institutions like the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank for more representation.
As per reports, India will follow the model of the 2023 G20 Presidency and hold meetings and host delegations in all 28 states and nine union territories for its year-long BRICS chairship. A leaders' summit will be held in New Delhi later this year.