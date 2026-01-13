'Illegal Mining' Causes Collapse At Bharat Coking Coal Mine In Bengal, Several Workers Trapped

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.'s open-cast mine in West Bengal's Asansol area has collapsed due to an "illegal mining" operation, NDTV reported on Tuesday.

Several workers are feared to be trapped, the report said. Asansol Municipal Corporation Ward Councillor Ashok Paswan confirmed the news of the collapse.

Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by BCCL using JCB machines. The accident occurred in the Barira area of ​​the Kulti police station jurisdiction in Asansol, following which a large crowd gathered in the area.

West Bengal's Asansol is a major industrial city, known for its large coalfields, significant railway network, and other industries like steel and textiles.

(This is a developing story)