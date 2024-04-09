Mumbai To Impose Double Tax On Shops Not Having Marathi Signboards From May 1

Shops and establishments that are not displaying signboards in Marathi or Devanagari script will have to pay double property tax from May 1, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced. The licence of illuminated boards not in Marathi language will be cancelled with immediate effect and new registration will have to be done, the Mumbai civic body said in a release on Monday.

Following the directives issued by the Supreme Court, it is now compulsory for shops and establishments within the BMC's jurisdiction to display nameplates in Marathi language using bold Devanagari script.

The BMC has sent legal notices to 3,040 shops and establishments so far for not putting up Marathi signboards. Out of which, 343 cases were heard by the civic body and a fine of Rs 32 lakh was imposed. In 177 cases, a fine of Rs 13.9 lakh was imposed, the BMC said.

The decision was approved during a review meeting chaired by BMC commissioner-cum-administrator Bhushan Gagrani.

"As per provisions of Rule 35 and Section 36 C of Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2018 and Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Act, 2022 respectively, nameplates of establishments in Marathi language written in Devanagari, must be in bold," Kiran Dighavkar, deputy commissioner -additional charge, said.