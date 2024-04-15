Government Concerned As Attacks Claim Lives Of Indian Students In U.S: Jaishankar

Speaking to reporters, Jaishankar responded to a question about the rise in the number of Indian students becoming victims of violent attacks in foreign countries, saying, "Obviously, in every case, wherever anything unfortunate has happened to the students, it is of great tragedy for the family, and a big concern for us but...our embassy or consulate has looked at every case and they're actually unconnected."

Embassies have been instructed to keep in touch with students and chat with them to warn them especially about dangerous areas of cities to avoid, he said, adding that there are 11 lakh to 12 lakh Indian students living in various countries.