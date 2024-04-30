Government Bought Over 196 Lakh Tonne Of Wheat In Ongoing Marketing Year 2024-25

Now, the Food Corporation of India -- the government's nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains -- is making efforts to meet its target of buying 310-320 lakh tonne in the 2024-25 marketing year to augment buffer stocks and keep surplus grains for making intervention in the open market, if needed, to control retail prices. Procurement of wheat, a major rabi (winter-sown) crop, is down 11% so far from 219.5 lakh tonne in the same period last year. This is mainly due to lower purchases in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. "Government's procurement is going on smoothly, Till now, we have procured 196 lakh tonne whereas the annual requirement of Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and other welfare schemes is 186 lakh tonne," FCI CMD Ashok K Meena said when asked about procurement operations. "We are also on track to achieve our procurement estimated as arrivals of wheat in Punjab and Haryana are very good," he said, adding that the FCI would procure around 200 lakh tonne from these two states alone.