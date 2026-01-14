Four Drown In Pond In UP's Prayagraj

Four people, including three children, drowned in a pond here, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya said the boys had left their homes on Tuesday evening without informing their family members.

Their bodies were recovered on Wednesday from a pond in Husainpur Ahmadpur Pawan village, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Prince Sonkar and Priyanshu, both aged 10, Pratik Sonkar (13) and Karan (19).

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the boys had gone to the pond to bathe and drowned, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, the police added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended condolences to the bereaved family members.