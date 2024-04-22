FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Reverse Migration Underway in India

"Ideally, India should be a country which is worth for our grandchildren to stay and live and lead their lives and contribute for the country rather than run away from here because opportunities, job satisfaction, career enhancement, are better there and not here," the FM said during an interactive meet on ‘Economy and The Vision for 'Amrit Kaal-2047.'

The event was organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India, Southern India Regional Council here in Bengaluru.