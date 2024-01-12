Cheaper Or Costlier? How Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Will Impact Your Daily Commute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on Jan. 12.

India's longest sea bridge, also called Atal Setu, is 22 kilometres long and is estimated to cut travel time between Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai and Sewri in South Mumbai from 1.5 hours to 20–25 minutes.

But while the six-lane bridge cuts down on travel time, it comes at a cost. A one-way toll of Rs 250 will be levied for travel. This amount is half of Rs 500, which was initially proposed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. A round-trip would cost Rs 375.