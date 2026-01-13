Bank Holiday On Jan. 14: Banks To Remain Closed In These Four States For Festive Celebrations

Several regional festivals and national events, including Republic Day, will affect banking operations across states in January. In total, banks are expected to remain closed for up to 16 days during the month, including weekends and holidays.

One such key upcoming public holiday falls on Jan. 14. On this day, banks, schools, colleges, and other government offices will remain closed in many states for Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu.

Customers are advised to plan their banking transactions in advance to avoid inconvenience during the holiday period.