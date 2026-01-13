Bank Holiday On Jan. 14: Banks To Remain Closed In These Four States For Festive Celebrations
Customers are advised to plan their banking transactions to avoid inconvenience during the holiday period.
Several regional festivals and national events, including Republic Day, will affect banking operations across states in January. In total, banks are expected to remain closed for up to 16 days during the month, including weekends and holidays.
One such key upcoming public holiday falls on Jan. 14. On this day, banks, schools, colleges, and other government offices will remain closed in many states for Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu.
Why Is There A Bank Holiday On Jan. 14?
According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks in Gujarat, Odisha, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will remain closed on Jan. 14 due to Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu.
Customers should plan branch visits in advance to avoid inconvenience. However, the holiday will not affect digital banking services. Online banking, mobile apps, UPI transactions and ATM services will continue to operate as usual during the bank holiday.
RBI Bank Holiday In January 2026
Jan. 1 - New Year’s Day/Gaan-Ngai (Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and West Bengal)
Jan. 2 - New Year Celebration/Mannam Jayanthi (Kerala, Mizoram)
Jan. 3 – Birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali (Uttar Pradesh)
Jan. 10 - Second Saturday
Jan. 12 - Birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda (West Bengal)
Jan. 14 - Makar Sankranti/Magh Bihu (Assam, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat)
Jan. 15 - Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Makara Sankranti (Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana)
Jan. 16 - Thiruvalluvar Day (Tamil Nadu)
Jan. 17 - Uzhavar Thirunal (Tamil Nadu)
Jan. 23 – Birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami)/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti/Basanta Panchami (West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura)
Jan. 24 - Banks closed on Fourth Saturday
Jan. 26 - Republic Day (National holiday)
Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25 - Bank holiday on Sunday