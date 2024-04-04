The Mutual Fund Show: Regular Income Plan Options For Retirees

An income distribution cum capital withdrawal plan can be beneficial for retired people or those seeking regular income, according to Kshitiz Mahajan, managing partner and chief executive officer of Complete Circle Wealth Solutions LLP Pvt.

However, it depends on an individual's financial goals, risk tolerance, and income needs, he said. "(It is) important to consider the fund's performance, fees, and tax implications. And consider suitability with one's investment strategy," Mahajan said.

He lists the pros of investing in an IDCW plan:

Provides regular income in the form of dividends.

Good for retirees looking for predictable cash flow.

Mahajan also lists the cons of investing in IDCW: