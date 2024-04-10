Small-Cap Funds See Outflow For The First Time In 30 Months: AMFI March Data

The overall net flows across mutual funds have recorded an outflow of Rs 1.59 lakh crore, led by debt-oriented schemes.

Flows in small-cap mutual funds have turned negative for the first time since September 2021. This comes after the Securities and Exchange Board of India asked mutual funds to proactively protect investor interest as "froth" built up in the broader end of the Indian equity market.

Outflows in the mutual fund industry were primarily driven by a substantial outflow of Rs 1.57 lakh crore in liquid funds.

Indian investors continued to allocate funds into the nation’s equity funds for the 37th consecutive month in March. In March, a total of 21 schemes were launched.

Net investment into equity and equity-linked schemes declined 15.75% over the previous month to Rs 22,633.15 crore in March, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Wednesday.