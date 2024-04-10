The Mutual Fund Show: Is It Time To Move Out Of Small-Cap Funds?

Investors should explore portfolios tailored to their goals when considering investments in small and mid-cap companies, according to Kshitiz Mahajan, managing partner and chief executive officer of Complete Circle Wealth Solutions LLP.

He lists some important points that investors should remember before investing in small-cap funds:

Allocate to goals that are maturing after 10 years.

Any further allocation should be done over next 3-6 months.

Allocate in a staggered manner via STP.

Continue through SIP.

Book profit, if any, if your goals are maturing anytime soon.

"Look at flexi-cap, multi-cap or focus fund," he advised on future allocation to equities.

Build asset allocation based on one's goals and targets, as one generic view will not be suitable for all investors, according to Kalpen Parekh, managing director and chief executive officer, DSP Mutual Fund. "Overweight small-cap should do profit-booking if they need money," he said.