Mutual Fund Tracker: ITC, Tata Steel, Suzlon Top 'Buys' In Dec 2025; Infosys, Eternal Among Key 'Sells'
Mutual funds were vary of the IT sector as a whole last month, PhillipCapital said in its report.
Large cap stocks such as ITC Ltd., Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Punjab National Bank were among the top 'buys' for mutual funds in terms of volume in December 2025, according to a note released by PhillipCapital on Tuesday.
In contrast, IT giant Infosys Ltd. was among the top five large-cap stocks sold by MFs. Other names on the list include Zomato-parent Eternal Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., and Canara Bank.
Mutual funds were vary of the IT sector as a whole last month, according to the report.
Mid-Cap Top Buys And Sells
Newly-listed Meesho Ltd. was among the mid-cap favorites for MFs, along with other stocks such as Bank of Maharashtra, Swiggy Ltd., Suzlon Energy Ltd., and Yes Bank.
However, mutual funds chose not to park their funds in mid-cap stocks like Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd., National Aluminum Company Ltd., Indus Towers Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., and Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd. or Groww.
Small-Cap Picks And Rejects
Among the smaller companies, the top five 'buys' were Belrise Industries Ltd., Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd., Aequs Ltd., Wakefit Innovations Ltd., and Park Medi World Ltd.
On the other hand, HFCL Ltd., Sammaan Capital Ltd., Indian Energy Exchange Ltd., NCC Ltd., and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. became the most sold stocks.
Mutual funds expanded their exposure into the auto and ancillary sector, along with the financial sector, last month. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Tube Investments of India Ltd., Bharat Forge Ltd., SKF India Ltd., and Ashok Leyland Ltd. made it to the MFs 'Nice List' for the auto sector.
ICICI Prudential AMC, ICICI Bank, Shriram Finance, Bank of Maharashtra, and Nuvama Wealth were top picks in the financials sector.
On the contrary, healthcare sector did little to excite mutual funds and slipped to an year-low exposure. Mutual funds steered clear of players like Lupin Ltd., Divis Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., as per the report.