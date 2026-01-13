Mutual Fund Tracker: ITC, Tata Steel, Suzlon Top 'Buys' In Dec 2025; Infosys, Eternal Among Key 'Sells'

Large cap stocks such as ITC Ltd., Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Punjab National Bank were among the top 'buys' for mutual funds in terms of volume in December 2025, according to a note released by PhillipCapital on Tuesday.

In contrast, IT giant Infosys Ltd. was among the top five large-cap stocks sold by MFs. Other names on the list include Zomato-parent Eternal Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., and Canara Bank.

Mutual funds were vary of the IT sector as a whole last month, according to the report.