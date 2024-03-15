Kotak Mutual Fund To Sell Half Of Its Small-Cap Portfolio In 33 Days

NDTV ProfitMutual FundsKotak Mutual Fund To Sell Half Of Its Small-Cap Portfolio In 33 Days
The mutual fund will take 34 days and 17 days, respectively, to liquidate 50% and 25% of its emerging equity scheme portfolio.

15 Mar 2024, 06:03 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Kotak Mutual Fund will take 33 days to liquidate 50% of the portfolio of its small-cap fund and 17 days to liquidate 25%, based on the Association of Mutual Funds in India's prescribed methodology to test liquidity.

In a similar vein, the mutual fund will take 34 days and 17 days, respectively, to liquidate 50% and 25% of its emerging equity scheme portfolio, it disclosed.

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund has Rs 39,732.38 crore worth of assets under management, while Kotak Small-Cap has Rs 14,189.48 crore worth of AUM, taking the combined total to Rs 53,921.86 crore.

The top 10 investors collectively own 4.9% of the mid-cap scheme and 1.18% of the small-cap scheme.

Kotak Mutual Fund had carried out a stress test, based on the Association of Mutual Funds in India’s prescribed methodology to check liquidity. The disclosure is the first of its kind for mid- and small-cap schemes, based on a notice sent by the industry body to mutual fund trustees at the behest of the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

