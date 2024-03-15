Kotak Mutual Fund To Sell Half Of Its Small-Cap Portfolio In 33 Days

Kotak Mutual Fund will take 33 days to liquidate 50% of the portfolio of its small-cap fund and 17 days to liquidate 25%, based on the Association of Mutual Funds in India's prescribed methodology to test liquidity.

In a similar vein, the mutual fund will take 34 days and 17 days, respectively, to liquidate 50% and 25% of its emerging equity scheme portfolio, it disclosed.