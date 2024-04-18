ADVERTISEMENT
India Decides | Political Analysts On Key Factors In Lok Sabha Polls Phase 1 | NDTV Profit
#LokSabhaElections2024 | Ahead of voting in phase 1 tomorrow, political analysts discuss why it matters, the key candidates, and more.Watch them in conversation with Tamanna Inamdar on 'India Decides'.GuestsYashwant Deshmukh, Director & Founding Editor, CVoterAmitabh Tiwari, Political StrategistSanjay Kumar, Professor CSDS & Co-Director Lokniti
