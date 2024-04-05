Yen Hits Two-Week High On Speculation BOJ To Hike Rates Earlier

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki’s comment that Japan is ready to take appropriate measures against excessive currency moves without ruling out any options also supported the yen. Investors have been on guard for Japan to intervene in the currency market again after the yen declined to 151.97 per greenback last week, the weakest since 1990. The Japanese currency also benefited from safe-haven buying after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a security cabinet meeting his country will operate against Iran and its proxies.