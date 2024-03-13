Worst (And Best) Stocks Of Small- And Mid-Cap Selloff
Smallcap and midcap indices on the BSE ended sharply lower, eroding the Rs 6.88 lakh crore market cap in a day. The S&P BSE Smallcap index ended 5.1% at 40,565.96, the lowest level since Nov 30, 2023.
The S&P BSE Midcap index settled 4.20% lower at 37,591.15, the lowest level since Jan 23.
The Nifty Midcap 150 index closed 4.17% lower and the Nifty Smallcap 250 index ended 5.18% lower, their biggest fall in two years.
Rites Ltd., Swan Energy Ltd., BLS International Ltd., NMDC Steel Ltd., and Jindal Saw Ltd. were among the worst NSE Nifty Smallcap 250 performers.
Most of the Nifty Smallcap 250 closed in red except for Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Intellect Design Arena Ltd., Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd., and Rainbow Children's Medicare, which closed in green.
Among the Nifty Midcap 150 companies, NHPC Ltd., Macrotech Developers Ltd., New India Assurance Co. Ltd., Vodafone Idea. Ltd., and JSW Enery Ltd. were the worst performers.
Abbott India Ltd., CG Power And Industrial Solutions, Timken India Ltd. and Whirlpool India Ltd. among others, were the best performers in the Nifty Midcap 150.