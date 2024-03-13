Worst (And Best) Stocks Of Small- And Mid-Cap Selloff

Smallcap and midcap indices on the BSE ended sharply lower, eroding the Rs 6.88 lakh crore market cap in a day. The S&P BSE Smallcap index ended 5.1% at 40,565.96, the lowest level since Nov 30, 2023.

The S&P BSE Midcap index settled 4.20% lower at 37,591.15, the lowest level since Jan 23.

The Nifty Midcap 150 index closed 4.17% lower and the Nifty Smallcap 250 index ended 5.18% lower, their biggest fall in two years.