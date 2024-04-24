Why This Analyst Avoids Being Long On The Markets

Indian stock markets may witness an “extreme short-term outperformance," according to Jai Bala, founder and chief market technician at Cashthechaos. As a result, he is either avoiding being long on the markets or being very specific on the longs.

The analyst is positive on Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., and Rajesh Exports Ltd., but bearish on PI Industries Ltd.

"Technically, the Nifty/Sensex has hovered between 22,350/73,700 and 22,475/74,100 for the last two days. However, the market's short-term texture is still favourable," Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities, told NDTV Profit.

"We believe that if the Nifty/Sensex slips below 22,350/73,700, we could see one quick intraday correction to 22,230-22,200/73,400-73200," he said.

"On the flip side, 22,475/74,100 would be the immediate breakout level for the bulls. Above which, the market could move up to 22,600–22,675/74,500–74,700. The current market texture is non-directional; hence, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders," Chouhan said.

India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the fourth session on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 34.40 points or 0.15% higher at 22,402.40, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 114.48 points or 0.16% to close at 73,852.94.