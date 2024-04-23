Vodafone To Tejas Networks: Telecom Space Buzzing With Momentum To Continue, Say Analysts

Just as Vodafone Idea Ltd. has set an offer price for its follow-on public offer, stocks in the telecom sector have been doing well, according to analysts. The S&P BSE Telecom closed up 4.27% and saw 10.93% growth in the last month. While Tejas Networks Ltd. was locked in the upper circuit, after strong fourth quarter earnings, Vodafone Idea shares also jumped 11.64%. Analysts expect the momentum to continue with a strong growth outlook.

"What we see is that the overall telecom space is buzzing with a lot of interest in the market for telecom stocks, be it Bharti Airtel, which is at an all-time high... Then, you have some of the equipment companies like Tejas, which are reporting strong numbers. I think the entire space will continue to gain momentum," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research, broking and distribution at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The space has been doing well in the past month, said Kunal Shah, senior technical and derivative analyst at LKP Securities Ltd.