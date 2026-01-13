US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Flat As Wall Street Assesses Inflation Data

Two of the three main Wall Street indices opened flat on Tuesday, as the markets assessed the impact of latest inflation data on Federal Reserve's rate decision later this month.

Minutes after the opening bell, the S&P 500 was up marginally by 0.08% or 5.93 points at 6,984.03, whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 0.11% or 25.1 points at 23,759.09.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, edged 0.36% or 180.78 points lower at 49,493.73.

Before the markets opened, the official data on retail inflation for December was released. The consumer price index rose 0.2% from November, which was lower than analysts' estimate. A subdued inflation is generally seen as a factor supporting the case for interest rate reduction.

On annual basis, inflation stays at 2.6%, which is above the Fed's target of 2%.

(This is a developing story)