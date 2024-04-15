Tyre Stocks In Focus With Upswing In Rubber Prices

Tyre manufacturers' commentary on raw material prices will be in focus as they announce their earnings for the quarter and year ended March. Rubber prices have jumped on account of supply-chain disruptions following turmoil in the Red Sea. From a low of Rs 159 per kg in January 2024, the cost of natural rubber has risen to Rs 183 per kg, according to data from Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry's Rubber Board. The companies in their respective conference calls after the third-quarter results highlighted these challenges.

The total quantity of natural rubber produced from April to November 2023 was 526,000 tonnes, up 1.7% from 517,000 tonnes produced during the same period in the previous year. During the same period, cumulative natural rubber imports fell 12.8% to 330,203 tonnes.

Although lower imports might have led to an increase in prices over the past few weeks, this cannot be confirmed, and we await some qualitative comments from listed tyre companies in the upcoming quarterly conference call for the January to March period.