Trade Setup For May 9: Nifty Likely To Consolidate Until Strong Resistance Breakout

The prevailing market sentiment is likely to remain pessimistic, with a possibility of consolidation until the benchmarks break out of a strong resistance level, analysts have said. With support hovering around the 22,150 mark in the Nifty, and global markets maintaining stability, there is a possibility of some consolidation, according to Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking Ltd.

Nonetheless, the prevailing sentiment is likely to remain pessimistic until the Nifty convincingly surpasses the 22,500 threshold, Mishra said. "Traders are advised to exercise caution and maintain hedged positions."

For the day traders now, the 50-day simple moving average or the level for the 22,350 for the Nifty would act as a key level to watch, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd. "Above the same, the pullback formation is likely to continue till 22,400–22,425."

For the Bank Nifty, the intermediate swing support is near 47,740, while the 50-day double exponential moving average is near 47,720, according to Neeraj Sharma, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives research at Asit C Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd. The 47,700–47,750 zone will serve as a strong support zone for the Bank Nifty, Sharma said. "If Bank Nifty maintains its support level, a relief rally to 48,400–48,600 is possible.”

The GIFT Nifty was trading 6 points or 0.03% higher at 22,388.50 as of 06:36 a.m.