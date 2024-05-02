Trade Setup For May 2: Nifty To See Further Weakness In Near Term

Market analysis suggests further weakness from the current levels in the near term for Nifty, with the benchmark indices having formed a bearish candle.

The larger texture of the market is still on the positive side. But due to temporary overbought conditions, there can be further weakness in the near future, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities.

The strong hurdle for the Nifty in the short term is at the 22,780–22,800 level, according to Hrishikesh Yedve. As long as the index remains below 22,800, a short-term retracement towards 22,500–22,300 could be possible, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research at Asit C Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd.

For the Bank Nifty, it is advisable to book profits for the short term and wait for fresh triggers as the index has formed a shooting-star candlestick pattern near the upper trend line resistance of rising wedge pattern, Yedve said.

"We view the intermediate profit-taking in the index as a healthy correction and anticipate Nifty to maintain support around the 22,300–22,400 zone," Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking Ltd. "Most key sectors, except IT, are participating in the movement, so participants should adjust their positions accordingly."

The US Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate steady for the sixth straight time, citing expanding economic activity and easing but elevated inflation.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 43 points or 0.19% higher at 22,725.00 as of 06:36 a.m.