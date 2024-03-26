Trade Setup For March 26: Everything You Should Know Before Opening Bell

Indian equity markets will begin a truncated week of trading on Tuesday with a potential impact from fresh geopolitical concerns.

Asian markets were trading mixed after a pause in the Wall Street rally. Oil has risen and is not comforting after Ukraine hit Russia's oil refinery along with other geopolitical tensions.

The automobile sector is amongst the favourite sectors to trade upsides, according to dealers that NDTV Profit has spoken to. Meanwhile, there could be an extended bearishness in information technology stocks despite currency weakness.

The equity markets have recovered well from the lower levels, and the charts indicate that the NSE Nifty 50 can snap the resistance level, according to Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities Ltd. The benchmark had seen a sharp downtrend in the previous week, but it has bounced back well from the 21,700 level, the senior technical research analyst told NDTV Profit.

Shetti highlighted that Nifty was showing the potential to break the resistance level of 22,200/300 in the near term. Given the current momentum, he is long on the market.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was up 30 or 0.13% at 22,315 as of 08:01 a.m.