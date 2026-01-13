Trade Setup For Jan. 14: Options Writing Signals Tight Nifty Range — Check Key Levels

The Nifty 50 index in the current truncated week is likely to consolidate in the range of 26,000-25,500 and only a breakout or a breakdown will signal the next directional move, according to analysts.

Derivatives data shows heavy call writing at the 26,000 strike along with strong put writing at the 25,700 strike, suggesting a well-defined near-term trading range. As long as the Nifty sustains above the 25,600 level, a selective buy-on-dips strategy may be considered, with strict stop-losses placed at 25,500 to effectively manage downside risk, said Hitesh Tailor, research analyst at Choice Broking.

"On the downside, 25,600-25,550 would act as key support zones, while 25,900-25,950 could be the key resistance areas for the bulls. However, below 25,550, the sentiment could change and the same traders may prefer to exit out from trading long positions," said Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research at Kotak Securities.