Trade Setup For April 8: Can Nifty Head Towards 22,850?

Despite global skittishness, markets will begin the week with a positive momentum given the strength in the broader market.

Bank stocks are leading the way despite negative foreign institutional flows, and information technology commentary for FY25 will be the most important statistic to note this week.

Further, pharma stocks and active pharmaceutical ingredient companies in particular are in strong uptrend.

Till Nifty holds 20 exponential moving average zone of 22,200-22,250, the index can witness further momentum up to the 22,700-22,850 zone, according to Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities.

Outperformance could be witnessed in Bank Nifty where the support zone is at 48,000 now and till it holds can move up to 49,000-49,200, Shah said. "Within banking and IT, we feel banking is better placed to take the lead from hereon compared to the IT space."

Shah is bullish on realty, metals and public sector undertaking banks. While the last 10 sessions have witnessed an uninterrupted run in mid-cap and small-cap indices, Shah prefers quality midcaps ahead of smallcap stocks.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 21 points or 0.09% lower at 22,653 as of 07:11 a.m. on Monday.