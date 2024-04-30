Trade Setup For April 30: Nifty To Continue Uptrend On Strong Domestic, Global Cues

Analysts expect the markets to continue its positive trend, with the NSE Nifty 50 having crossed the important resistance and a healthy earning season and macro data.

From a technical standpoint, the index is suggesting strength as it has crossed the hurdle of 22,630 and managed to close above it, according to Neeraj Sharma, assistant vice president of technical and derivatives Research at Asit C Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd. "The Nifty could attempt to break its all-time high of 22,776, and if the index sustains above it, the rally could stretch towards 23,000–23,100 levels."

The Bank Nifty may test the levels of 50,000 in the short term as the index has closed above the resistance of 48,500 and has almost achieved the short-term targets, Sharma said.

The Nifty will continue its positive trend on the back of a healthy earnings season and macro data, Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. said. Investors will watch out for European consumer confidence data, and China manufacturing and non-manufacturing data on the economic front.

Investors should maintain a long position, given the expected levels that the index might reach, according to Shrey Jain, chief executive officer of SAS Online. "Investors are advised to avoid hastily booking profits and instead maintain their long positions, considering potential buying opportunities, especially in the event of a minor gap-down opening tomorrow."

The GIFT Nifty was trading 10.50 points or 0.05% higher at 22,781.00 as of 06:40 a.m.