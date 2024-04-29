Trade Setup For April 29: Nifty Set To Continue Range-Bound Trade

The markets have been consolidating over longer time frames despite a serious outflow of foreign investors. The benchmark indices may continue their consolidation in a range-bound trade, according to analysts. The NSE Nifty 50 has remained flat on a month-to-date basis despite Rs 36,000 crore of outflows from the foreign institutional investors, showing the resistance of domestic inflows. Metal and pharma stocks seem best positioned to continue the upmove.

The Nifty has formed a dark cloud cover candlestick pattern on a daily scale. For the short term, 22,620–22,630 will act as resistance for the index, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, at Asit C Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd. "If the index sustains above 22,630, Nifty could attempt to break its all-time high of 22,776. Otherwise, the index might consolidate in the range of 22,000–22,600."

The Nifty Bank opened with a gap up but settled the day on a negative note. Over the past couple of days, the index has crossed the 48,500 levels but has been unable to close above it. If the Bank Nifty closes above 48,500, then the rally might extend towards 49,000–49,500 levels, according to Yedve.

The intermediate volatility is normal during the earnings season and mixed global cues are adding to the choppiness, according to Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking Ltd. "We suggest continuing with a stock-specific trading approach and utilising dips to add quality names."

The GIFT Nifty was trading 13 points or 0.06% higher at 22,646.50 as of 06:30 a.m.