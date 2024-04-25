Trade Setup For April 25: Nifty To Remain Range-Bound, Pause Near 22,500 In Short Term

NSE Nifty 50 index had previously left a bearish gap around the 22,500 levels and is finding it difficult to sustain above it. Therefore, the index is likely to pause near the 22,500–22,530 levels in the short term, according to Hrishikesh Yedve, senior technical research analyst at Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd.

If the index sustains above 22,530, the Nifty could attempt to break its all-time high of 22,776. Otherwise, the index could witness consolidation in the 22,000–22,500 zone, Yedve said.

While the momentum is still in favour of the Nifty Bank, it may see an impact due to the central bank's crackdown on Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. Telecom is likely to have taken a small breather, but most participants are bullish. The chemical sector is returning from hibernation with uptick in select base chemical prices.

There might be further consolidation within the 22,300–22,500 zone in Nifty. However, the volatility may remain high due to the scheduled expiry of April monthly derivatives contracts, he said. "Traders should maintain their focus on sectors/themes that are showing consistency in the trend like metal, auto and defence and accumulate them on dips."

For Bank Nifty, 48,300–48,500 will act as a short-term hurdle for the index and if the Bank Nifty sustains above 48,500, then the rally might extend towards 49,000–49,500 levels, Yedve said.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 28.5 points or 0.13% down at 22,337.00 as of 06:39 a.m.