Trade Setup For April 23: Market Bullish As Higher Highs, Higher Lows Signal Further Upside

The market displayed a bullish sentiment, characterised by a formation of higher highs and higher lows, indicative of a trending day with potential for further upside movement. Major call writing activities were concentrated at the 22,600 strike price. Despite a rising tide that lifted all boats, it was the capital market stocks that particularly stood out, demonstrating notable strength amid the broader market rally.

Bulls continued to dominate the market as the Nifty gained for the second consecutive session. The trend has turned positive after reclaiming a critical near-term moving average, according to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

"Sentiment is expected to remain favourable for bulls as long as it stays above 22,150. On the upside, the index could potentially move towards 22,600-22,700. Conversely, a drop below 22,150 could lead to consolidation in the index," De said.