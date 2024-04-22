Trade Setup For April 22: Nifty 50 Finds Support, Outperform EM Index And Signals Resilience

The NSE Nifty 50 and the Nifty Bank have shown a notable adherence to support lines, indicating a positive trend. The Nifty has outperformed both the EM index and the Asia Ex-Japan Index, suggesting a potential for continued resilience in the market.

This week holds significant importance for FMCG stocks following a 7% loss for the index year-to-date. While metals enjoy global tailwinds, the telecom sector remains pivotal in focus for investors.

The daily chart reveals a divergence with a piercing candlestick pattern, complemented by a hidden bullish divergence and robust support at 21,700. Our analysis suggests that the index is likely to fluctuate within a broad range of 21,700 to 22,430, according to Aditya Gaggar, director of Progressive Shares.

The Bank Nifty has effectively tested the lower boundary of its ascending channel and found support at the 50-day moving average. Immediate support is identified at 46,900, while resistance appears to be capped at 48,160, Gaggar said.

"The IT sector has given a breakdown from its strong support level, which indicates a change of short-term trend to negative. We continue to retain our positive stance on the metal space. Couple of stocks look strong on the technical front. Geopolitical tension and result-oriented activity will continue to add volatility on either side," he said.

Given that the Nifty is nearing its immediate support levels and lower timeframe charts indicate oversold conditions, a potential pullback from these support levels is plausible. Given the heightened intraday volatility, it's advisable for traders to adopt a stock-specific approach and refrain from taking aggressive positions on either side, Ruchit Jain, lead of research at 5paisa.com, said.