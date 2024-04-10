Trade Setup For April 10: Technicals Signal Momentum Shift Towards Downside For Nifty

The NSE Nifty 50 opened higher but struggled to withstand the selling pressure at elevated levels on Tuesday, according to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities. On the hourly chart, the RSI (14) indicates bearish divergence, signalling a potential shift in price momentum towards the downside, he said.

Immediate support is observed at 22,600 and a decisive drop below this level could drive the index towards 22,400, De said. "Conversely, resistance is evident at 22,770 on the higher end."

The Bank Nifty will face hurdle around 48,900–48,950 and if the index sustains above it, the rally could extend towards 49,500–50,000 levels, according to Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd. "Short-term support levels for Bank Nifty are seen at 48,500 and 48,200, with resistance levels at 48950 and 49,500."

The GIFT Nifty was trading 5 points or 0.02% lower at 22,826.50 as of 06:36 a.m.