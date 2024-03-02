NDTV ProfitMarketsTorrent Power Hits Upper Circuit On Rs 2,700 Crore Order Win
Torrent Power stock rose as much as 5% during the day to hit an upper circuit of Rs 1172.05 apiece on the NSE.

02 Mar 2024
Shares of Torrent Power Ltd. hit a 5% upper circuit after the company bagged an order worth Rs 2,700 crore from Railway Energy Management Co. to set up a renewable energy power plant.

The energy and power company received a letter of award from REMC for setting up a grid-connected renewable energy power plant project, with or without storage, according to an exchange filing on Friday. The power plant will supply 100 MW of round-the-clock power in Maharashtra.

The Rs 2,700 crore project will be commissioned within 24 months after the signing of the power purchase agreement. It will have a contract period of 25 years after the agreement is signed. The tariff is at Rs 4.25 per Kwh, the company said.

Torrent Power Hits Upper Circuit On Rs 2,700 Crore Order Win

Torrent Power stock rose as much as 5% during the day to hit an upper circuit of Rs 1,172.05 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 3.92% higher at Rs 1160 apiece, compared to a 0.25% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:00 a.m.

It has risen 124.98% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.4times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 57.6.

Three out of the 11 analysts tracking Torrent Power have a 'buy' rating on the stock, as many as two recommend a 'hold' and six suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential decline of 16.3%.

