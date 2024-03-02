Torrent Power Hits Upper Circuit On Rs 2,700 Crore Order Win

Shares of Torrent Power Ltd. hit a 5% upper circuit after the company bagged an order worth Rs 2,700 crore from Railway Energy Management Co. to set up a renewable energy power plant.

The energy and power company received a letter of award from REMC for setting up a grid-connected renewable energy power plant project, with or without storage, according to an exchange filing on Friday. The power plant will supply 100 MW of round-the-clock power in Maharashtra.

The Rs 2,700 crore project will be commissioned within 24 months after the signing of the power purchase agreement. It will have a contract period of 25 years after the agreement is signed. The tariff is at Rs 4.25 per Kwh, the company said.