This HSBC Strategist Says 2018-Style Correction Not Happening In Small And Mid Caps

Despite regulatory concerns over froth in the small and mid-cap stocks, a top HSBC equity strategist said the market is not setting up for "a 2018-like correction" where the bearish attitudes were shaped by a flurry of negative events.

The IL&FS crisis, rising US bond yields, economic slowdown in India and earnings downgrade led to a 30% correction in small and mid caps in 2018, but conditions are now positively placed on structural metrics, according to Amit Sachdeva, head of India equity strategy at HSBC.

"India's internal construct is very positive with macro earnings. Valuationwise, there are excesses but also tolerable," he told NDTV Profit. "Although the expensiveness debate will continue, we are in a decisively positive phase. That is the reason that you see these small pieces of consolidation."

"The market is looking for the next mid-cap or large-cap idea for multi-decade, multi-year (growth) stories, and that is the quest that continues to go on and on," he said.

Sachdeva said foreign institutional investments have been negative since the start of this year, but once inflows take root, there will be a tilt towards large caps.

In the FMCG space, the demand situation continues to be tepid for staples, he said. "Near-term recovery is still questionable. QSRs, apparel and few other discretionary consumption at the mass-end is also impacted."

If demand takes a turn, Sachdeva thinks it will happen sometime next year, "but it's too early to call that out", he said.