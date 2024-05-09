The Little-Known Trading Trend That Dominated Last Year

Colocation is predominantly used by proprietary traders, as indicated in the report, who continue to dominate participation across multiple market segments, including equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and the cash market.

Proprietary traders, often referred to as prop traders, are professional traders who leverage the firm's capital to trade across asset classes such as stocks, currencies, and commodities, aiming to generate profits that are then shared with the firm.

In an emerging trend, Direct Market Access (DMA) mode has seen growth over the past two fiscal years, reaching its highest level in 23 years at 5.8% in the cash market segment. However, its share in the equity derivatives segment has marginally decreased each year since FY20.

