Stocks To Watch: Zee, Axis Bank, Tanla Platforms, Vodafone Idea, Paytm, Asian Paints, Cipla, Angel One
Here are the stocks to watch before going into trade today.
Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd., One 97 Communications Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch on Monday.
A Delhi court has ordered Bloomberg to take down an article that alleged corporate governance issues at Zee Entertainment while Axis Bank approved the raising of Rs 4,000 crore via long-term bonds, non-convertible debentures, and other debt instruments.
The Financial Intelligence Unit-India has imposed a penalty of Rs 5.49 crore on Paytm Payments Bank for violations of the bank's obligations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
Japan's Nikkei crossed 40,000 mark for the first time in the first session of the week, taking cues from Friday's record rally on Wall Street.
The Nikkei 225 was trading 303.47 points or 0.76% higher at 40,214.29, and the S&P ASX 200 was 5.30 points 0.1% higher at 7,750.90 as of 06:31 a.m.
Market participants are keenly awaiting for China's 14th National People's Congress, an annual parliamentary meeting, to see whether the country announces further stimulus measures.
The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite settled 0.80% and 1.14% higher, respectively on Friday, after touching record high . The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.23%.
Brent crude was trading 0.37% higher at $83.86 a barrel. Gold was flat at $2,082.63 an ounce.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 8.5 points or 0.04% down at 22,520.00 as of 06:39 a.m.
India’s benchmark equity indices ended at new all-time closing highs on Friday after the country's third-quarter gross domestic product beat economists' estimates.
The NSE Nifty 50 was 355.95 points or 1.62%, up at 22,338.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 1,245.05 points or 1.72%, higher at 73,745.35.
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Friday.
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 128.9 crore; domestic institutional investors also remained net buyers and purchased equities worth Rs 3,814.5 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian stock closed flat at 82.91 against the U.S. dollar.
Stocks to Watch
Zee Entertainment Enterprise: A Delhi court has ordered Bloomberg to take down an article that alleged corporate governance issues at the company and reported that the market regulator has found a $241 million accounting issue at the company.
One97 Communications: The Financial Intelligence Unit of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 5.49 crore on Paytm Payments Bank for violations of the bank's obligations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
Jio Financial Services: The Bombay Stock Exchange announced its periodic reconstitution of S&P BSE Indices on Thursday, with Jio Financial Services being the only addition to the S&P BSE Large Cap.
Axis Bank: The company approved the raising of Rs 4,000 crore via long-term bonds, non-convertible debentures, and other debt instruments. The fundraise will have a base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore and a green shoe option of Rs 3,000 crore.
Asian Paints: The company will set up a new water-based paint manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh with a capacity of 4 lakhs KL per annum. The approximate investment for the facility is Rs 2,000 crore.
Torrent Power: The company received a Rs 2,700 crore order from Railway Energy Management for installing about 325 MW of renewable capacity. The company received a letter of award from NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam to supply power from a a gas-based power project.
Info Edge: Google removes Info Edge's job search app Naukri and property search app 99acres from Play Store enforcement action.
Tanla Platforms, Vodafone Idea: Tanla Platforms has signed a definitive Memorandum of Understanding with Vodafone Idea Business Services Ltd. to deploy 'Messaging as a platform' in India.
Cipla: The U.S. FDA conducted a pre-approval inspection at the manufacturing facility in China from Feb. 26 to March 1 and concluded with zero Form 483 observations.
PVR Inox: The company opened a 4-screen multiplex in Patna and a 14-screen multiplex in Pune.
Larsen & Turbo: The company’s arm has transferred the remaining 25% stake in step-down unit IIML to Allianz Infrastructure Luxembourg on Feb. 29.
Maruti Suzuki India: The company reported total production volume at 1.78 lakh units vs. 1.59 lakh units year-on-year for the month of February.
Hero MotoCorp: The company reported total sales at 4.68 lakh units vs. 3.94 lakh units year-on-year and total exports at 23,153 units vs. 12,143 units.
Welspun Corp.: The company’s unit proposed to set up a manufacturing facility for plastic pipes and water storage tanks in Madhya Pradesh for an investment of Rs 400 crore.
Rainbow Children Hospital: The company has inaugurated a new 80-bed hospital in Tamil Nadu. After this, the total bed capacity of the company will increase to 1,885 beds. The total project cost is Rs 60 crore.
Lemon Tree: The company signed a franchise agreement for an upcoming hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, under its brand, ‘Keys Lite’.
PFC: The company incorporated Bhuj II Transmission for the development of 'Augmentation of Transformation Capacity at Bhuj-11 PS' and Angul Sundargarh Transmission for the development of 'Eastern Region Transmission Limited Generation Scheme-I'.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The company expands its global footprint with the launch of Nysaa, the first ever beauty retail store in Dubai, in collaboration with Apparel Group.
SH Kelkar & Co.: The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in New Jersey, USA.
Angel One: The company collaborated with a group of seasoned wealth managers to lead its tech-led omnichannel wealth management business.
Ganesha Ecosphere: The company announced the start of commercial operations at its subsidiary's production lines for recycled polyester staple fibre and rPET chips in Telangana.
Harsha Engineers: The company has terminated HASPL Americas Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, in accordance with applicable laws as per a certificate issued by the state corporation commission.
IPO Offering
Mukka Proteins: The public issue was subscribed to 6.97 times on day 2. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (6.22 times), retail investors (10.21 times), and institutional investors (1.86 times).
Bharat Highways: The public issue was subscribed to 8.01 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (8.92 times) and other investors bid 6.93 times.
Bulk deals
Ultramarine and Pigments: Swayam Rajiv Doshi bought 1.47 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 399.96 apiece.
Suven Pharmaceuticals: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Stable bought 15.74 lakh shares (0.61%) at Rs 698.15 while, Amansa Holdings sold 31.26 lakh shares (1.22%) at Rs 689.19 apiece.
Block Deals
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company: APIS Growth 6 sold 99.6 lakh shares (1.7%) at Rs 553.01 apiece, while ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 69.6 lakh shares (1.19%) at Rs 553 apiece, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance bought 30 lakh shares (0.51%).
Insider Trades
Choice International: Promoter Patodia Properties bought 1.5 lakh shares between on Feb. 28.
Pledge Share Details
Apollo Micro Systems: Promoter Karunakar Reddy Baddam revoked the pledge of 11 lakh shares on Feb. 28.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Indian Hotels: To meet analysts and investors on March 11and 13.
Whirlpool of India: To meet analysts and investors on March 6.
PNB Bank: To meet analysts and investors on March 4.
Tarc: To meet analysts and investors on March 4.
Mahindra Logistics: To meet analysts and investors on March 6,7, and 8.
Ajmera Realty: To meet analysts and investors on March 6.
Vedanta Fashion: To meet analysts and investors on March 6.
Trading Tweaks
Moved out short-term ASM framework: Azad Engineering, EIH Associated Hotels, Force Motors, IFB Industries, Jana Small Finance Bank, Solara Active Pharma Sciences.
F&O Cues
Nifty March futures up by 1.31% to 22,451.25 at a premium of 112.5 points.
Nifty March futures open interest down by 1.28%.
Nifty Bank March futures up by 2.26% to 47,578 at a premium of 291.1 points.
Nifty Bank March futures open interest up by 0.
Nifty Options March 7 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 23,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,000.
Bank Nifty Options March 6 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 49,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 46,500.
Securities in ban period: Zeel.