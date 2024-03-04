Stocks To Watch: Zee, Axis Bank, Tanla Platforms, Vodafone Idea, Paytm, Asian Paints, Cipla, Angel One

Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd., One 97 Communications Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. will be among the major stocks to watch on Monday.

A Delhi court has ordered Bloomberg to take down an article that alleged corporate governance issues at Zee Entertainment while Axis Bank approved the raising of Rs 4,000 crore via long-term bonds, non-convertible debentures, and other debt instruments.

The Financial Intelligence Unit-India has imposed a penalty of Rs 5.49 crore on Paytm Payments Bank for violations of the bank's obligations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.